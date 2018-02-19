ST. LOUIS (AP) — Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens has hired former St. Louis Judge Jack Garvey to represent him during an investigation to determine if he broke any laws while having an extramarital affair.

St. Louis Public Radio reports Garvey confirmed Sunday that he was hired last week to represent the governor during St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner’s investigation.

Garvey declined to say who is paying him. He also wouldn’t say if he’s being added to the legal team or replacing one of Greitens’ current lawyers.

Gardner is investigating allegations that Greitens took a photo of the nude or partially undressed woman without her consent and threatened to release it to the public if she discussed their affair.

The governor has admitted to the affair in 2015 but has denied breaking any laws.