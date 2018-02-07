COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The former general manager of a Columbia law firm has been charged with taking more than $900,000 from the practice.
The State newspaper reported a Richland County grand jury has charged 36-year-old Michael J. Moses Jr. of Chapin with breach of trust.
A warrant states that Moses took the money between 2015 and 2017.
Moses’s attorney, John Meadors, denies any wrongdoing. Meadors did not elaborate.
Most Read Stories
- It’s worse than you think: Everett leads the nation in traffic congestion, report says
- Four-star defensive tackle Tuli Letuligasenoa flips commitment from USC to Washington
- Jacob Eason, former Lake Stevens 5-star QB, officially transferring to Washington
- King County property taxes rising between 9 and 31% — depending on your city
- King County housing market kicks off 2018 even hotter than before, as Seattle breaks price record
The warrant states that Moses was general manager of the law firm’s Columbia office and had authority to pay vendors. The warrant says Moses was writing checks to himself for personal gain.
Moss & Associates specializes in bankruptcy cases and also has offices in Charleston and Greenville.
The law firm said no money from trust accounts was involved.
___
Information from: The State, http://www.thestate.com