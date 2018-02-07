COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The former general manager of a Columbia law firm has been charged with taking more than $900,000 from the practice.

The State newspaper reported a Richland County grand jury has charged 36-year-old Michael J. Moses Jr. of Chapin with breach of trust.

A warrant states that Moses took the money between 2015 and 2017.

Moses’s attorney, John Meadors, denies any wrongdoing. Meadors did not elaborate.

The warrant states that Moses was general manager of the law firm’s Columbia office and had authority to pay vendors. The warrant says Moses was writing checks to himself for personal gain.

Moss & Associates specializes in bankruptcy cases and also has offices in Charleston and Greenville.

The law firm said no money from trust accounts was involved.

