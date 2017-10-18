URBANA, Ill. (AP) — A former sorority house near the University of Illinois will be converted into an 18-unit apartment building near the Urbana-Champaign campus.

The News-Gazette reports the Urbana City Council unanimously approved the redevelopment this week.

A University of Illinois professor owns the castle-like, French Normandy-style house. He plans to renovate the inside of the structure while conserving the historic significance of its exterior.

The house was built in the 1920s. The University of Illinois chapter of Zeta Tau Alpha used to occupy the home but left in 2010.

The renovation is expected to be complete and ready to rent by Aug. 1, 2018.

