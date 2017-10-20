SISSETON, S.D. (AP) — Two former executives on the Sisseton-Wahpeton Oyate reservation have been sent to prison for embezzling from the tribe.

The Daily Republic reports that 74-year-old Leslie Barse Sr. was recently sentenced to half a year behind bars and ordered to pay about $147,000 in restitution. Fifty-nine-year-old Ann German was ordered to spend three months in custody and repay about $11,000.

Both Barse and German are from Peever. Both were former tribal district officials.

The investigation was conducted by the FBI and was part of The Guardians Project, a federal law enforcement initiative to combat corruption in Indian Country.

