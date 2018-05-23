MOULTON, Ala. (AP) — The former director of an Alabama animal shelter will avoid jail time after being convicted of animal cruelty.

Lawrence County Circuit Judge Mark Craig sentenced 84-year-old Bobbie Taylor to two years of probation and fined her $11,100 during a hearing Tuesday.

The Decatur Daily reports he also ordered her to undergo mental health treatment and barred her from possessing more than 10 animals.

Taylor was charged after police raided the animal shelter she was operating for the Lawrence County Commission in June 2015. Authorities say they found malnourished, neglected and sick animals living in overcrowded conditions.

Jurors convicted Taylor of six counts of second-degree animal cruelty involving dogs in February.

Defense lawyer Tony Hughes says he’s thankful Taylor isn’t going to jail, but they still plan to appeal her conviction.