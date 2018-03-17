JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — The Bridger-Teton National Forest has acquired a 990-acre ranch that had been the largest remaining private inholding along the Upper Gros Ventre River valley.
The $3 million purchase of the property once owned by former U.S. Sen. Herb Kohl of Wisconsin was recently announced by the U.S. Forest Service and The Trust For Public Lands.
Kohl, a wealthy businessman who served in the senate from 1989 to 2013, donated the ranch to the land trust in 2014.
Bridger-Teton Forest Supervisor Tricia O’Connor said the purchase will protect backcountry areas from future development and allow for their use by the general public.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- FBI at site where Civil War gold rumored to be buried
- Bones discovered on Pacific island belong to Amelia Earhart, new forensic analysis shows VIEW
- Top-seeded Virginia left to make sense of historic NCAA loss VIEW
- Beluga calf rescued off Alaska moved to SeaWorld San Antonio
- French fraud body unveils huge Cotes-du-Rhone wine scam
It includes more than 2.5 miles of frontage along the Gros Ventre River and six tributaries.