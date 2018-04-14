RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Former North Carolina Sen. Kay Hagan is being honored at a state Democratic Party event as she continues to recover from a brain inflammation debilitating her over a year ago.

A party spokesman said Hagan planned to attend Saturday night’s annual Democratic “Unity Dinner” on the North Carolina State University campus. More than 600 people are expected at the event, which will feature a video honoring Hagan and speech by one of her former colleagues, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar (KLOH’-buh-shahr).

Hagan was hospitalized in December 2016 and later received treatment in Georgia. Her family said Hagan’s encephalitis was caused by a virus spread by ticks from animals to humans.

The Greensboro Democrat defeated Republican Sen. Elizabeth Dole in 2008. She lost her seat in 2014 to Republican Thom Tillis.