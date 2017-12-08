BOSTON (AP) — Federal prosecutors say former Massachusetts state Sen. Brian Joyce has been arrested.

The U.S. Attorney’s office in Boston said Friday that Joyce, a Democrat from Milton, has been charged in a federal indictment, but provided no further details.

Joyce’s law office in Canton was raided by the FBI in February 2016 in what was then described as “court-authorized activity in connection with an ongoing federal investigation.” His lawyer said at the time that Joyce was cooperating and believed he had done nothing wrong.

Joyce later announced he would not seek re-election.

Then Senate-President Stan Rosenberg had previously asked the state Ethics Commission to review Joyce’s conduct after The Boston Globe reported on potential conflicts of interest focusing on whether he used his position to boost his law practice.