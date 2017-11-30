EAST HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Authorities have dismissed a larceny charge against the former treasurer of a Connecticut school’s parent-teacher organization who’d been accused of misappropriating $11,000 of organization money.

The prosecutor and judge agreed Wednesday that Jodi Trudden did not make any unauthorized purchases while treasurer of the PTO at East Haven’s Ferrara Elementary School.

The New Haven Register reports that her lawyer says she is pleased with the dismissal and the investigation was rushed. He says the legitimate purchases were for items including calendars, gift cards for raffles, water bottles and snacks.

Trudden had been free on bail since her 2016 arrest.

The attorney says Trudden had resigned before the charge because her child had moved on to middle school.

