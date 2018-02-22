EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — A former psychologist for the Eugene School District is under investigation after school officials say they found hundreds of images of child pornography on a personal work computer.
The Eugene Register-Guard reported Thursday that the former employee has not yet been charged. A search warrant affidavit was filed this week, granting access to police to search the laptop as well as an external hard drive.
Court records say the ex-employee sent school teachers and administrators a link to porn in October instead of an identification number they had been expecting.
A staff member reported the link to the district’s director of technology, who checked the laptop and allegedly found child pornography on it.
Most Read Stories
- ‘Suddenly there is a Confederate flag flying’ in Seattle’s Greenwood area – well, not quite
- Seattle federal prosecutor Thomas Wales was possibly killed by hired gunman, FBI official says
- Report: NBA and Kevin Durant are coming back to Seattle ... for a Warriors-Kings preseason game
- See how Mount Rainier glaciers have vanished over time, with this eye-opening photo project
- 'It's not going to warm up': Record-breaking cold in Olympia, Bellingham as chill lingers
Police are investigating for second-degree encouraging child sexual abuse.
___
Information from: The Register-Guard, http://www.registerguard.com