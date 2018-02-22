EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — A former psychologist for the Eugene School District is under investigation after school officials say they found hundreds of images of child pornography on a personal work computer.

The Eugene Register-Guard reported Thursday that the former employee has not yet been charged. A search warrant affidavit was filed this week, granting access to police to search the laptop as well as an external hard drive.

Court records say the ex-employee sent school teachers and administrators a link to porn in October instead of an identification number they had been expecting.

A staff member reported the link to the district’s director of technology, who checked the laptop and allegedly found child pornography on it.

Police are investigating for second-degree encouraging child sexual abuse.

___

Information from: The Register-Guard, http://www.registerguard.com