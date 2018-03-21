BOONVILLE, Mo. (AP) — A former school employee has been charged with having sex with a student when he was 16.

The Jefferson City News-Tribune reports that 27-year-old Clairyssa Lorenz, of California, Missouri, was charged Tuesday in Cooper County with sexual contact with a student. She was charged earlier this month in Moniteau County with second-degree statutory rape and sexual contact with the same student. Her attorney didn’t immediately return a phone message from The Associated Press.

Lorenz is a former elementary school counselor at Cole County R-1 Schools and a former assistant softball coach at Moniteau R-1 Schools. The teenage boy told Moniteau County sheriff’s deputies in February that the alleged sex crimes occurred in June and July of 2017.

