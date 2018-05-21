PAPILLION, Neb. (AP) — A former Sarpy County prosecutor has pleaded no contest to disorderly conduct and other charges.

The Omaha World-Herald reports 47-year-old Jennifer Hessig pleaded no contest last week to disorderly conduct and four counts of disturbing the peace.

The charges stem from a July 3, 2017, incident in which Sarpy County deputies were called to Hessig’s home to investigate an altercation between Hessig and her husband. A complaint says five children were home at the time.

Hessig later resigned from her position as a deputy prosecutor in the Sarpy County Attorney’s Office.

Sentencing is set for July 31.

