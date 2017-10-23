SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A former Salt Lake County jail employee filed a federal civil lawsuit against the county, claiming she was the victim of sexual harassment, gender discrimination and acts of retaliation for more than a decade.

In her lawsuit filed Friday, Sherie Peek claims she was forced into an atmosphere of sexual harassment in the workplace while others turned a blind eye.

The lawsuit states the county’s conduct following Peek’s repeated complaints “represents a pattern of activity wherein employees are repeatedly abused, disregarded, not respected, not respected and not heard.”

The lawsuit seeks an injunction against the county to stop what Peek contends is ongoing harassment. It also seeks a jury trial and punitive damages for Peek’s suffering.

Salt Lake County spokesman Michelle Schmitt says the county cannot comment on pending litigation.