CHICAGO (AP) — Gov. Bruce Rauner’s former communications director is suing the administration over emails on the signing of a controversial plan allowing taxpayer-funded abortions.
The Chicago Sun-Times reports the Cook County lawsuit was filed last week.
Rauner hired and fired numerous employees over the summer, including several from the conservative Illinois Policy Institute. Among them was Diana Rickert, who left Rauner’s office as a communications director following the flap over an institute political cartoon critics called racist.
Rickert now works for the institute’s legal arm, the Liberty Justice Center, which represents her. A spokesman says they want Rauner’s office to comply with Freedom of Information Act requests.
Rickert wants the court to order Rauner’s office to produce records she’s sought, including first lady Diana Rauner’s emails on the abortion bill that’s now law.
The governor’s office says the lawsuit is “under review.”
Information from: Chicago Sun-Times, http://chicago.suntimes.com/