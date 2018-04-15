NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A former chief public defender known for taking on difficult cases has died during while hiking in the Adirondacks.
The New Haven Register reports 67-year-old Thomas Ullmann died Friday and was found by another hiker on a trail near Indian Lake, New York on Saturday.
His body was found on the OK Slips Falls Trail, located about 74 miles southwest of Lake Placid.
Ullmann was a well-known public defender who retired from his job last August following a 32-year career with the New Haven Public Defender’s office.
New York State Police have not released the cause of Ullmann’s death.
Information from: New Haven Register, http://www.nhregister.com