CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A former assistant professor at the University of Wyoming has pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography after investigators say they discovered about 1,000 pictures and videos on his electronic devices.

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports Jian Cai entered the plea in federal court on Monday after the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation determined a computer belonging to him had downloaded pornographic images of children.

Authorities executed a search warrant on Cai’s home in March, and investigators scanned his electronic devices, finding the images. Authorities say Cai also searched for the pornography while on the University of Wyoming network.

A university spokesman says Cai was placed on unpaid administrative leave after the charges were filed, and he is no longer an employee.

Cai is scheduled to be sentenced in February.

