CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — A southeast Missouri woman has been charged with stealing from people whose probation she was supervising.

The Southeast Missourian reports that 45-year-old Candi Ayers, of Cape Girardeau, is charged with a single felony count of stealing. Her attorney didn’t immediately return a phone message from The Associated Press.

Court documents say she stole a combined $2,170 from 14 clients while working for a Cape Girardeau probation company called Private Correctional Services. A Cape Girardeau police detective wrote in the probable cause statement that the thefts occurred from January to September of last year.

Court records say the owners of the company had numerous text messaging conversations in which Ayers admitted to taking the money. The statement says Ayers has paid restitution to the company, where she no longer works.

