BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Another former guard at the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola has pleaded guilty to participating in the beating of a shackled inmate.

Acting U.S. Attorney Corey Amundson says 39-year-old James Savoy, of Marksville, admitted during a plea hearing Wednesday that he saw other officers use excessive force against the inmate in January 2014 and failed to intervene. He also admitted conspiring with other officers to cover up the beating and that he personally falsified official prison records to cover up the attack.

Forty-eight-year-old Scotty Kennedy, of Beebe, Arkansas, and 30-year-old John Sanders, of Marksville, previously pleaded guilty for their roles in the beating and cover up.

A sentencing date has not been set.