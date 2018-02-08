LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A federal judge is set to sentence a former Kentucky high school principal on child pornography charges stemming from uploaded nude images of a student whose cellphone he confiscated.
Stephen Kyle Goodlett will be sentenced Thursday in U.S. District Court in Louisville. Goodlett pleaded guilty last year to federal charges of transporting and possessing child pornography. The agreement calls for a nine-year sentence.
Goodlett was principal of LaRue County High School from 2013 until he was fired in October 2016 after being charged in state court with more than 60 counts of child pornography. Federal officials later charged him with transporting and possessing child porn. State charges are still pending.
In court documents, defense attorney Christopher Spedding blames Goodlett’s actions on a pornography addiction. He said Goodlett is getting treatment.
