SOUTH ROYALTON, Vt. (AP) — A former Vermont principal accused of videotaping a girl in the bathroom is facing additional child porn charges.
WCAX-TV reports 56-year-old Dean Stearns pleaded not guilty Monday in South Royalton to 29 counts of voyeurism and five counts of possession of child pornography. He was released on a $25,000 bond.
Police arrested Stearns after they executed a search warrant at his Sharon home and reviewed devices.
Stearns was arrested last year after a 16-year-old girl who was staying at his home called police to say she believed she was being videotaped at the home. Investigators say they discovered the girl was being recorded in the bathroom. Stearns pleaded not guilty to charges of voyeurism and child pornography.
Stearns resigned from his position at South Royalton School in December 2017.
___
Information from: WCAX-TV, http://www.wcax.com