SWAMPSCOTT, Mass. (AP) — A now-closed Massachusetts college that once served as a presidential residence has been sold to a developer who plans to convert the property into age-restricted condominiums.
The Daily Item of Lynn reports that the oceanfront, 28-room White Court mansion in Swampscott that once served as the home of Marian Court College has been sold for $2.75 million.
The mansion was built in 1895 and previously served as the summer White House for President Calvin Coolidge. The college closed in 2015.
Developers Andrew Rose and Mark Klaman, who live in Swampscott, plan on redeveloping the property into 18 condominiums — restricted to those who are 55 years of age or older.
Town Administrator Sean Fitzgerald said the redevelopment plan would reflect a productive use of the property.
Information from: The (Lynn, Mass.) Daily Item, http://itemlive.com