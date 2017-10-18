WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — Former President George W. Bush is visiting West Point to receive an award.
The U.S. Military Academy’s Association of Graduates will present the Thayer Award to the 43rd president on Thursday night.
The award is given to citizens whose service in the national interest reflects the academy’s motto of “Duty, Honor, Country.”
Former President George H.W. Bush received the award in 1994, so this will mark the first time a father and son have received the Thayer Award.
Most Read Stories
- Police: Lynnwood 6-year-old drowned in bathtub by visiting relative
- 'The Big Dark': Satellite image shows future rain clouds stretching from China to Puget Sound
- 'The Big Dark' is here as first of three storms rolls into Northwest on stretch of trans-Pacific moisture
- Dough Zone opens in Seattle: better than Din Tai Fung?! | Cheap Eats
- Why Seattleites love to hate the umbrella
Other past recipients include Dwight D. Eisenhower, Bob Hope and former FBI Director Robert Mueller.
The award is named for Col. Sylvanus Thayer, an early leader of the academy.