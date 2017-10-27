BALTIMORE (AP) — Former President Bill Clinton will attend an opioid summit next week at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.

Clinton is scheduled to speak Monday at the school in Baltimore. He will give opening remarks and serve as a moderator at the summit, which will take up ways to address the nation’s drug addiction epidemic.

The summit will include officials from business, law enforcement and public health. It is being co-sponsored by the Clinton Health Matters Initiative and the Bloomberg School’s Center for Drug Safety and Effectiveness and the Center for Injury Research and Policy.

Maryland Rep. Elijah Cummings and Baltimore’s health commissioner, Leana Wen, are also scheduled to attend.