UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (AP) — A former Maryland police officer has been sentenced to six months in jail for lying about being at work when she was at home or on vacation cruises.

The Washington Post reports that Jennifer Simms is expected to report to jail on Friday.

Prosecutors say Simms was paid about $270,000 for work she did not do by the city of College Park and the Prince George’s County Police Department.

Simms entered an Alford plea in response to theft charges. In an Alford plea, a person doesn’t admit guilt but acknowledges there is enough evidence for a likely conviction.

Simms’ husband, Harold Simms, is a former police officer facing similar charges and awaiting trial.

