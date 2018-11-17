EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — A former Springfield police officer has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of harassment following an encounter with another woman while standing in line for ice cream.

The Register-Guard reports in a story on Friday that 39-year-old Elizabeth Mae Thomsen was initially charged in July after an altercation at Lone Pine Farms in Junction City.

Police reports say Thomsen’s dog possibly nipped at a 2-year-old boy standing in line.

The boy’s grandmother made a comment about not allowing dogs, police say, and Thomsen reacted.

Police reports say the boy’s aunt intervened, and witnesses reported that Thomsen punched the aunt in the arm. Thomsen denies punching the woman.

Thomsen was on medical leave from the police department at the time and retired shortly after the incident.

