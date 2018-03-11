PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A former Rhode Island police officer who was fired for stealing bundles of coupons has been arrested on suspicion of illegally using a city gas card.

Authorities arrested 51-year-old Jesse Ferrell as he was filling up his gas tank in Providence Saturday. Police say he used a city gas card reserved for police cruisers for the past several months.

Ferrell faces several charges including credit card fraud, computer crimes and resisting arrest.

Ferrell was fired from the force in 2016 after officers saw him trying to break into a company that distributes The Providence Journal. He later pleaded no contest to breaking and entering and three counts of larceny in connection to the missing coupons.

He had been on the force for 19 years.