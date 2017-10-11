DETROIT (AP) — A former Detroit police deputy chief has been charged with bribery and conspiracy in connection with violations of the city’s vehicle towing policy.

The U.S. Attorney’s office in Detroit says 57-year-old Celia Washington was indicted Wednesday.

The government says at least $3,000 was accepted from the owner of several towing companies who violated the city’s policy.

Washington served as the police department’s legal adviser before resigning in June. Her responsibilities included overseeing the department’s permitting, licensing and use of private auto towing companies.

Private companies are called to tow stolen vehicles or those seized by police, but a company owner is prohibited from having more than one tow company in the rotation for a particular precinct or district.

Washington told the Detroit Free Press that the allegations are “absolutely untrue.”