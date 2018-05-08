WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — The former chief firearms expert for the Delaware State Police has been arrested on charges of theft and falsifying business records.
State police say 62-year-old Carl M. Rone of Philadelphia turned himself in Tuesday after being indicted by a Kent County grand jury on Monday.
Rone was charged with one count of felony theft and one count of falsifying business records. He was released on $2,000 unsecured bond.
It was not immediately clear whether Rone has an attorney.
Authorities say investigators learned in November that Rone was paid more than $30,000 after submitting time sheets for 79 days in 2016 and 2017 when he did not report for work.
Rone, who was frequently called by prosecutors to testify as a ballistics expert, had been suspended from his duties in January.