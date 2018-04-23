COLUMBUS, Neb. (AP) — A former Platte County employee accused of stealing from the county while in charge of its adult diversion program has pleaded no contest.
The Columbus Telegram reports that 44-year-old Traci Nelsen entered the pleas Friday. The charges: two counts of theft, one of filing a false claim and one of evidence tampering. Prosecutors say more than $56,000 was taken from the county from 2014 to 2017.
One of the theft counts involved a theft from a Girl Scouts entity.
Nelsen’s scheduled to be sentenced July 11.
