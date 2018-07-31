WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A former Florida doctor previously convicted in the overdose death of one of his patients has been sentenced 157 years in prison for drug trafficking.
News outlets report that 62-year-old Barry Schultz was sentenced Tuesday. He had previously received 25 years in prison for 55 drug trafficking counts, but a state appeals court ruled the sentence was too light under sentencing guidelines.
A jury in 2015 found Schultz guilty of prescribing as many as 20,000 narcotics pills in less than a year to patients who came to his Delray Beach office complaining of pain.
Schultz was previously convicted of manslaughter and sentenced to five years in prison for fatally over-prescribing methadone to 50-year-old David Tain in 2010.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Northern California wildfire 9th most destructive in history VIEW
- ‘Lopping,’ ‘tips’ and the ‘Z-list’: Bias lawsuit explores Harvard’s admissions secrets
- Putin's soccer ball for Trump had transmitter chip, logo indicates
- Entire police force suspended after N Carolina chief charged
- Repeat wildfire evacuations leave some Californians weary VIEW