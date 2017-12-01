PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — A former downtown business leader in Pierre has pleaded not guilty in state court to felony charges of theft and forgery.
The Capital Journal reports that 37-year-old Jeanine Maskovich is a former president of the Historic Pierre Street Association. She’s accused of forgery and theft of $3,122 while working for Pierre Monument Company.
She faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted on both charges.
Information from: Pierre Capital Journal, http://www.capjournal.com