LIMA, Peru (AP) — Former Peruvian first daughter Keiko Fujimori has been ordered jailed in a case that has captured attention in the South American nation as it reels from a series of corruption scandals reaching into the highest echelons of power.
Judge Richard Concepcion ruled Wednesday that the 43-year-old opposition leader should be detained as a preventative measure while prosecutors investigate allegations she led a criminal network within her party that received about $1 million in payments from Brazilian construction giant Odebrecht.
Many Peruvians thought the daughter of former strongman Alberto Fujimori would never see time behind bars in a country where corruption often goes unpunished.
Keiko Fujimori denies she accepted money from Odebrecht during her 2011 presidential run and has called the investigation a political witch hunt.
