PERRYVILLE, Mo. (AP) — A former county official from southeast Missouri convicted two years ago of exploiting the elderly is now going to jail.

The Southeast Missourian reports Circuit Judge Benjamin Lewis revoked former Perry County coroner Herbert Miller’s probation Friday. The judge ordered him to be taken into custody for a seven-year prison sentence.

Miller was placed on five years of probation and ordered to pay $80,000 in restitution in 2015 for writing checks from an elderly woman’s account. Though the crime was unrelated to his work as coroner, Miller resigned the post.

New charges against Miller accuse him of stealing from his former client’s pre-need funeral contract bank accounts to pay restitution.

Miller’s attorney didn’t immediately return an Associated Press request for comment Saturday but had urged the judge against prison time.