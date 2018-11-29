EAGLEVILLE, Pa. (AP) — Former Pennsylvania Attorney General Kathleen Kane is behind bars after reporting to a suburban Philadelphia county jail to begin a sentence for leaking grand jury material and lying about it.
Kane showed up at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility just before 8 a.m. Thursday to begin a 10- to 23-month term for perjury, obstruction and other counts.
The 52-year-old Democrat from Scranton had once been considered a rising political star in the state, but resigned after her 2016 conviction.
The state Supreme Court on Nov. 26 declined to take up her appeal, leading a county judge to revoke her bail.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Bruce Springsteen: Trump is 'deeply damaged at his core'
- Ivanka Trump says 'Lock her up!' doesn't apply in her case
- Yukon trapper shoots attacking grizzly — then finds his family already mauled to death
- Indian island police struggle to get body of American
- Ted Turner's land grab generates suspicion in Nebraska
A county judge appointed a special prosecutor to investigate Kane after former prosecutors with the attorney general’s office alerted him that secret grand jury material had been leaked to a newspaper.