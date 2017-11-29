OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A former Nebraska State Patrol investigator has pleaded not guilty to drug charges.
Court records say 44-year-old Christopher Kober entered pleas Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Omaha to acquiring drugs by fraud or diversion and possession with intent to sell. A trial date has not been set.
A federal indictment lists the drugs as painkillers and opioids stolen from January 2016 to March 17 this year during drug take-back operations, overdose investigations and other means.
Kober was fired in June following an internal patrol investigation. He lives in Bellevue.
