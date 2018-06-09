ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s former military dictator Pervez Musharraf has announced he will run for a seat in parliament in July 25 national elections.

The move comes after the country’s Supreme Court conditionally allowed him to return from Dubai, where he has been living in self-exile to avoid arrest on criminal charges.

Musharraf’s party said Saturday he will participate in the vote from the northern town of Chitral.

Musharraf has not set any date for his return, but the court wants him to return before June 13 to avoid arrest in connection with several criminal cases pending against him.

Musharraf seized power in 1999 by ousting the government of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

In 2018, he was forced to resign after the party of former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto came into power.