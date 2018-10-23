BEND, Ore. (AP) — A former public information officer for Oregon State Police has pleaded not guilty to harassment charges involving his estranged wife.

KTVZ-TV reports 43-year-old Capt. Bill Fugate appeared in Deschutes County Circuit Court on Tuesday, entering the not guilty plea to two misdemeanor counts.

Prosecutors say the allegations stemmed from encounters last year with his wife, who filed for divorced and obtained a restraining order against him.

According to court documents, she claimed he had threatened her with a gun.

Fugate was placed on paid administrative leave earlier this year.

Defense attorney Stephen Houze filed a motion last week asking the judge to postpone the plea hearing in order to “continue ongoing negotiations” for a possible plea deal. The judge denied the motion.

A trial has been scheduled for May.

