OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A former Omaha elementary teacher accused of selling methamphetamine has been sentenced to five years of probation.

Court records say 38-year-old Jesse Stull was sentenced Monday in Douglas County Court. He’d pleaded guilty to attempted sale of the drug after prosecutors lowered the charge.

Omaha station WOWT reports that Stull also must complete 10 hours of community service. He’d been a physical education teacher at Highland Elementary School.

