COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The lawyer for a former Ohio State diving club coach says his client will plead not guilty next week after he was charged with sexual battery over allegations he had sex with a female diver when she was a teenager.
Defendant Will Bohonyi also was indicted Friday on a charge of pandering sexually-oriented material involving a minor.
Former diver Estee Pryor has said publicly that Bohonyi began pressuring her for sex when she was 16. She’s among divers who have sued Indianapolis-based USA Diving, alleging it didn’t do enough to stop Bohonyi.
USA Diving has said it didn’t knowingly participate in alleged misconduct.
Defense attorney Brad Koffel said Friday the case “is not nearly as bad as what it’s being portrayed right now.”