CLEVELAND (AP) — A former Cleveland police officer accused of having a sexual relationship with a 13-year-old boy when she worked as a teacher’s aide has been sentenced to two years in prison.
The boy’s mother called Maria Velez a disgrace at her sentencing Tuesday.
Velez pleaded guilty in April to reduced charges including attempted felonious assault.
Prosecutors say Velez was working as a bilingual teacher’s aide at Clark Elementary School in 2015 when she had sex with the student.
Velez resigned from the position in December of that year and joined the Cleveland police force.
A message seeking comment was left for her attorney.