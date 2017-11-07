JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — A former police officer in eastern Tennessee has pleaded guilty to paying someone to have sex while on duty.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Monday that 58-year-old Ralph O. Cline, Jr. has pleaded guilty to one count of patronizing prostitution.
The state police agency says Cline was a lieutenant with the Kingsport Police Department. The agency says he paid to have sex inside his unmarked police vehicle.
Kingsport is located about 85 miles (135 kilometers) northeast of Knoxville.
