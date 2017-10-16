DENVER (AP) — A jury has convicted a former police officer in suburban Denver of groping two women during separate arrests.

The Denver Post reports 24-year-old John Reinhart was found guilty Monday of two misdemeanor counts of unlawful sexual contact and is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 3. Prosecutors say the former Commerce City officer fondled the women as he arrested them on suspicion of DUI in December 2015.

He was acquitted on a third charge involving another woman in September 2015.

Reinhart resigned from the department in March 2016.

