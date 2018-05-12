HENNIKER, N.H. (AP) — Former U.S. Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro is making a second visit to New Hampshire as he considers a run for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

Castro, the former mayor of San Antonio, Texas, is delivering the commencement address at New England College in Henniker on Saturday.

He’ll also headline a fundraiser in Nashua for the Committee to Elect House Democrats.

New Hampshire traditionally holds the first-in-the-nation presidential primary. In a February visit, the former Obama administration official said he’d decide by the end of this year on a 2020 presidential run.

Other prominent Democrats visiting this weekend are Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and former Missouri Secretary of State Jason Kander. Rep. John Delaney, of Maryland, who announced his candidacy for the presidency last year, visited Friday.