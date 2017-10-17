SOMERVILLE, N.J. (AP) — A former New York Police Department sergeant faces prison in New Jersey for using her service pistol to open fire on a woman’s vehicle.

A jury in Somerset County convicted 47-year-old Wanda Anthony of possession of a firearm for an unlawful purpose and criminal mischief.

Prosecutors say Anthony was off-duty and on a date in Watchung when she got into an altercation with the resident’s girlfriend in 2014. Authorities say she fired one round into the resident’s vehicle.

Anthony faces 10 years in prison with a mandatory minimum of 42 months of parole ineligibility when she’s sentenced in December.