ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg is awarding a $1 million grant to Anchorage to convert an empty downtown building into a workspace for artists and designers.

The Anchorage Daily News reports Bloomberg joined Anchorage Mayor Ethan Berkowitz to announced Wednesday the first winner of the 2018 Public Art Challenge.

Bloomberg says the project aims to encourage the creation of public art, which helps cities attract and retain business as well as create a more enjoyable environment for residents.

Anchorage Museum director Julie Decker says the workspace will be known as the SEED Lab — Solutions for Energy and Equity through Design.

Decker says the first floor of the building should be ready in February. She expects 36 artists to use the space in its first two years.

