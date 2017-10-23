ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The former Colorado public ethics official hired by the New York state Assembly in the wake of a scandal involving its leader at the time says her Albany job was “a waste of money.”

Jane Feldman told the Times Union that she “didn’t do anything” after being brought in to lead the Assembly Office of Ethics and Compliance, created after then-Speaker Sheldon Silver’s February 2015 indictment on fraud and extortion charges.

Feldman resigned in June and returned to Colorado, where she had served as the first executive director of that state’s Independent Ethics Commission.

The former Manhattan assistant district attorney was hired by Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie to help make reforms in the Democrat-controlled chamber.

Heastie’s spokesman says her office provides ethics training and expertise for lawmakers and staff, and was never meant to craft policy.