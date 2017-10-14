JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A former care worker at a Mississippi nursing home has been sentenced in a theft case involving patients at the facility.

Attorney General Jim Hood, in a news release Friday, said 29-year-old Leslie Burkett, of Jackson, was sentenced to two years, with one year suspended and one year to serve.

Burkett pleaded guilty to one count each of fraudulent use of identity and exploitation of a vulnerable adult. She was accused of stealing several patients’ debit cards. She also stole a patient’s diamond ring, worth an estimated $3,000, and pawned it.

Judge John Emfinger sentenced Burkett and ordered her to pay $250 to the Crime Victim Compensation Fund and $250 to the Office of the Attorney General for investigation and court costs, as well as full restitution to the victims.