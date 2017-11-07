GARNETT, Kan. (AP) — Authorities have arrested a fired eastern Kansas jailer who is charged with sex crimes.
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says 27-year-old Lexington Laiter, of Garnett, was arrested Monday. He worked at the Anderson County Jail from 2013 until he was fired last December. The KBI says it began investigating in January at the request of the sheriff’s office.
Anderson County prosecutor Brandon Jones says Laiter was charged Oct. 31 with 11 counts of unlawful sexual relations and two counts of attempted unlawful sexual relations. The charges became public when Laiter made his first appearance.
The KBI says Laiter is accused of committing the crimes while working at the jail.
Laiter is jailed in Osage County on $250,000 bail. His attorney didn’t immediately return a phone message from The Associated Press.