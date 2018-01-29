BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Bismarck businessman and former North Dakota Republican Party chairman Gary Emineth says he’s considering a run for U.S. Senate.

Emineth tells The Associated Press that he’s “90 percent sure” he will run for the seat held by Democratic Sen. Heidi Heitkamp. He plans to make a decision next month.

Emineth says he began thinking about the idea after North Dakota U.S. Rep. Kevin Cramer said this month he won’t run for U.S. Senate.

Republican state Sen. Tom Campbell is running and has spent about $425,000 of his own money on advertising to raise his profile since August. Heitkamp has already raised about $6 million.

Emineth says he already has name recognition in the state. He says he will be competitive with campaign cash if he gets into the race.