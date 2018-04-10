WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — More charges have been filed against a former North Carolina teacher arrested earlier this year on charges of taking indecent liberties with a student.

Local media report that 48-year-old Michael Kelly is now charged with 19 counts of indecent liberties with a child, two dozen counts of indecent liberties with a student and nine related charges.

Kelly was arrested Feb. 6 and charged with incidents that police say happened when he was a science teacher at Isaac Bear Early College in Wilmington.

Police say the new charges involve seven additional students, some of whom attended Laney High School when he taught there.

The new offenses involved boys ranging in age from 11 to 17.

Kelly had worked for New Hanover County Schools since 1992. He was fired Feb. 7.